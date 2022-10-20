Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $28.17

Shares of Bilfinger SE (ETR:GBF – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of €28.17 ($28.74) and traded as low as €26.30 ($26.84). Bilfinger shares last traded at €26.74 ($27.29), with a volume of 127,680 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €38.00 ($38.78) price objective on shares of Bilfinger in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €28.00 ($28.57) price target on shares of Bilfinger in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($42.86) price target on shares of Bilfinger in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is €28.11 and its 200 day moving average price is €30.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.01, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40.

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers engineering, project, maintenance, turnaround, rotating equipment, and inspection services. It also provides new construction and decommissioning of nuclear power plants, treatment of radioactive waste, nuclear fusion services.

