Beldex (BDX) Price Up 5.4% This Week

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. Beldex has a total market cap of $151.20 million and $1.60 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0509 or 0.00000267 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,283.30 or 0.06740087 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00031945 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00080388 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00059657 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000545 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00014970 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00025324 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

