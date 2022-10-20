Bel Fuse (BELFA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 26th.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $170.57 million during the quarter.

Bel Fuse Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BELFA opened at $29.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.80. Bel Fuse has a 52-week low of $13.24 and a 52-week high of $32.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.13. The stock has a market cap of $368.04 million, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Bel Fuse Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Bel Fuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.26%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Bel Fuse from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bel Fuse

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bel Fuse stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Bel Fuse worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, e-Mobility and broadcasting, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

