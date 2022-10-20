Beddow Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,207 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,084 shares during the quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth about $104,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 155.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 20.2% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. 14.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Koninklijke Philips Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of PHG stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.39. 162,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,853,978. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $48.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 3.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PHG. Oddo Bhf lowered Koninklijke Philips from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €17.00 ($17.35) target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €16.40 ($16.73) to €16.10 ($16.43) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €21.30 ($21.73) to €18.80 ($19.18) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Societe Generale lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €45.00 ($45.92) to €39.00 ($39.80) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.99.
Koninklijke Philips Company Profile
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Koninklijke Philips (PHG)
- AT&T Jumps Higher Thursday After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Tesla Stock Slides After Revenue Miss, Musk Maintains Optimism
- This Is Why Mullen Automotive Jumped 50% In One Day
- Kinder Morgan Results Benefit From Geopolitical Tailwinds
- Can Molina Healthcare Sustain Its Market-Beating Rally?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.