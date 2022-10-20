BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Price Target Raised to €73.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €72.00 ($73.47) to €73.00 ($74.49) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BWAGF. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BAWAG Group from €70.00 ($71.43) to €66.00 ($67.35) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BAWAG Group from €73.00 ($74.49) to €75.00 ($76.53) in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of BAWAG Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

BAWAG Group Price Performance

Shares of BWAGF stock remained flat at $42.86 on Thursday. BAWAG Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $46.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.46 and its 200-day moving average is $46.00.

BAWAG Group Company Profile

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. Bank für Arbeit und Wirtschaft und Österreichische Postsparkasse Aktiengesellschaft that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Retail & SME segment offers savings, payments, cards, lending, investment, and insurance products and services; small business lending; factoring and leasing business; social housing activities; and real estate leasing platforms.

