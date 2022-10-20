Bartlett & Co. LLC Trims Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR opened at $34.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $57.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.93.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 29.10%. As a group, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CARR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.77.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

