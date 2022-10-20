Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 470 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $6,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STZ. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 25.3% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total transaction of $415,100.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,625.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Constellation Brands news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total transaction of $415,100.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,625.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,117 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,788. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Constellation Brands Stock Down 1.4 %

Several research firms recently commented on STZ. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.64.

STZ opened at $223.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $239.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.03. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.59 and a twelve month high of $261.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 720.22, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,032.29%.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.