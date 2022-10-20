Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 3,598 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,598 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $9,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TIP. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $722,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Lpwm LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 9,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $105.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.93. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.63 and a 52-week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

