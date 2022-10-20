Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 1,510 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 1.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,081,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in 3M by 4.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,006,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in 3M by 184.6% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 22.0% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of 3M by 11.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,979.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
MMM opened at $114.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. 3M has a twelve month low of $107.07 and a twelve month high of $186.30. The firm has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.00.
3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 83.24%.
3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
