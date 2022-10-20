Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 1,510 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 1.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,081,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in 3M by 4.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,006,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in 3M by 184.6% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 22.0% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of 3M by 11.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,979.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

3M Trading Down 1.5 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $145.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.27.

MMM opened at $114.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. 3M has a twelve month low of $107.07 and a twelve month high of $186.30. The firm has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 83.24%.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.