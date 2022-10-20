Bartlett & Co. LLC Reduces Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the first quarter worth about $78,000.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF opened at $30.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.43. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $30.17 and a 52-week high of $39.45.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. This is a boost from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

