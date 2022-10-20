Bartlett & Co. LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,921 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 30,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJA Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 12,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter.

SCHE opened at $22.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.14. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $32.03.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

