Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) PT Lowered to C$29.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) had its target price cut by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 45.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ABX. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$29.67.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 0.1 %

ABX traded up C$0.02 on Thursday, hitting C$19.93. 1,993,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,064,946. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.78. The company has a market cap of C$35.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of C$19.02 and a twelve month high of C$33.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.81.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold ( TSE:ABX Get Rating ) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.98 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

