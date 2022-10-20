Barnett & Company Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Barnett & Company Inc. cut its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,773 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its stake in Applied Materials by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 6,578 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,141 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 154.5% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Trading Up 4.4 %

Applied Materials stock traded up $3.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.63. The stock had a trading volume of 407,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,061,874. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The firm has a market cap of $69.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.00 and a 200 day moving average of $100.65.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Applied Materials from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.28.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

