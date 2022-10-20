Barnett & Company Inc. Buys 4,900 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,550 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.6% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 10,630 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% during the second quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,599 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.3% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 44,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.1% during the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 222,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 33.2% during the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 83,102 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 20,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of WBA traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.71. The company had a trading volume of 118,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,448,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.29. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.65.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

