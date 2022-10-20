Barden Capital Management Inc. Invests $735,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Barden Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 213,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 88 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $7,729,142.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,365 shares in the company, valued at $22,817,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $7,729,142.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,817,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,306 shares of company stock worth $18,149,359 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.31.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $1.24 on Thursday, reaching $100.87. 802,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,068,922. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $94.38 and a one year high of $151.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $27.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

