Barden Capital Management Inc. Has $890,000 Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2,213.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 257,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,171 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 3,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.74. 141,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,742,167. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.83. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

