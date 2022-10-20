Barden Capital Management Inc. Buys 177,578 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 1,365.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 190,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,578 shares during the quarter. Sony Group accounts for approximately 1.2% of Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SONY. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in Sony Group by 49.5% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Sony Group by 31.2% during the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sony Group by 15.2% during the first quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 160,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 7.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Sony Group Trading Up 0.6 %

SONY traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $64.99. The company had a trading volume of 15,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,844. The company has a market cap of $80.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $133.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. Sony Group had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SONY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet lowered Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

About Sony Group

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.