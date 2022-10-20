Barclays Trims Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Target Price to $51.00

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $68.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FNF. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.20.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Shares of FNF opened at $36.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity National Financial has a 1-year low of $34.51 and a 1-year high of $56.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 25.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.41%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

In related news, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $546,672.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,642 shares in the company, valued at $8,192,212.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $546,672.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 200,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,192,212.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $546,656.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 325,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,024,855.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,552 shares of company stock worth $2,012,455. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,000,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,660,591,000 after acquiring an additional 291,928 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,233 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 109.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,590,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489,781 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,952,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,385,000 after acquiring an additional 353,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,407,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,782,000 after acquiring an additional 104,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Featured Stories

