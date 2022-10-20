Barclays Trims Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Target Price to $57.00

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Barclays to $57.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.36% from the company’s previous close.

BK has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.19.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

BK traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.42. 6,931,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,887,227. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 98,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 30,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Further Reading

