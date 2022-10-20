Barclays Lowers DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Price Target to $45.00

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $55.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DigitalOcean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.70.

DigitalOcean Stock Down 3.4 %

DOCN stock opened at $36.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.91 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 16.59, a quick ratio of 16.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38. DigitalOcean has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $133.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.66.

Insider Activity at DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $133.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.48 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DigitalOcean news, insider Gabriel Monroy sold 3,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $140,149.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,400,119.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DigitalOcean news, insider Gabriel Monroy sold 3,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $140,149.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,400,119.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,269 shares of company stock valued at $471,700. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DigitalOcean

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOCN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 2nd quarter worth $39,767,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,501,000 after purchasing an additional 735,924 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 161.8% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 779,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,228,000 after purchasing an additional 481,590 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,018,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,104,000 after purchasing an additional 410,211 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 546.1% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 482,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,929,000 after purchasing an additional 408,066 shares during the period. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

See Also

