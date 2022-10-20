Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $574,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Starbucks by 12.1% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,814 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $317,000. Cim LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 11.6% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 20.2% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $87.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.39. The stock has a market cap of $100.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $117.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

