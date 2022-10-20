Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $3.25 Million Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,867 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MU. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 46.7% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 26.5% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.9% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 14,556 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MU. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Micron Technology to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.52.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $53.03 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.45 and a 1 year high of $98.45. The firm has a market cap of $57.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.95%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

