Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $3.14 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,473,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,651,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,455 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,902,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,685,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,353 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,519,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,603,704,000 after purchasing an additional 457,262 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,428,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $732,671,000 after purchasing an additional 455,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 585,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,682,000 after purchasing an additional 376,272 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ISRG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.78.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 9.0 %

ISRG stock opened at $211.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.40 billion, a PE ratio of 55.71, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $369.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.02.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,162 shares of company stock valued at $22,062,916. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

