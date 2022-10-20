Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,720 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 476.2% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EOG. Citigroup upped their price target on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.27.

EOG Resources Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $131.78 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.67 and a 12-month high of $147.99. The company has a market cap of $77.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.75.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.25). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.