Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 2,267 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 329.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $93.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.75. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $111.12.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 27.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on LDOS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other Leidos news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total value of $320,295.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.