Bank of The West Trims Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Bank of The West cut its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 25.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCO traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $244.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,401. The firm has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.16 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $276.99 and a 200-day moving average of $289.91.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). Moody’s had a return on equity of 71.12% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Moody’s from $296.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Moody’s from $288.00 to $281.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Moody’s from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.93.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

