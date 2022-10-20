Bank of The West Reduces Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Bank of The West cut its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 609,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,844,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 12.9% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 62.9% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 23.8% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 65,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after buying an additional 12,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3,301.9% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 145,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,061,000 after buying an additional 140,860 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $57.72. The stock had a trading volume of 40,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,016,591. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $69.47. The stock has a market cap of $79.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.08.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.