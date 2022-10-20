Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 454.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

Bank of America stock opened at $33.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.39 and a 200-day moving average of $34.38. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.47.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

