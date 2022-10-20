Baldwin Investment Management LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of BAC stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.81. 957,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,932,108. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.38. The stock has a market cap of $271.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.47.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.