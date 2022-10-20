Baldwin Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.2% of Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Addison Capital Co boosted its stake in AbbVie by 15.4% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 136,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,140,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price target on AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Argus cut their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.88.

NYSE ABBV opened at $143.13 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.15 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.49 and a 200-day moving average of $147.39. The company has a market cap of $253.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.67.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

