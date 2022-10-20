Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of BKR opened at $25.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.08 and its 200-day moving average is $28.84. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $39.78. The firm has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.65 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -167.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 509.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 3,802.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on BKR shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.27.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

