Axie Infinity Price Tops $9.65 on Top Exchanges (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $931.33 million and approximately $93.81 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for approximately $9.65 or 0.00050649 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,055.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006845 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002781 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005985 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00023196 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00057318 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00022971 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005179 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,495,603 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 83,056,186.67033975 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 10.03236736 USD and is down -6.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 257 active market(s) with $82,661,321.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.