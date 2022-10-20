Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Rating) traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.87 and last traded at $20.87. 900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 3,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Avidbank in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.72. The stock has a market cap of $151.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.78.

Avidbank ( OTCMKTS:AVBH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.74 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Avidbank Holdings, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to small and middle-market businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. It offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

