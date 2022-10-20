Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $4.68 Million Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,528 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 33,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 62,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,953,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Aflac news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,953,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,190.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,272 shares of company stock valued at $2,339,454 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of AFL opened at $60.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.15 and a 200-day moving average of $58.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AFL. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

