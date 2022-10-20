Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $3.77 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DE. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $371,078,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 49.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,478,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,564,000 after purchasing an additional 823,367 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,579,271,000 after purchasing an additional 706,609 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 396,988.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 603,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,319,000 after purchasing an additional 603,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $207,038,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $371.32 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $446.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $361.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $355.26. The company has a market capitalization of $112.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on DE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.58.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

