Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $4,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 53.6% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 131.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total transaction of $130,291.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,851.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $740,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,372,627.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total value of $130,291.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,851.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,859 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,568 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nasdaq Price Performance

NDAQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $60.67 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $197.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.69.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $56.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.92. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $71.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.15 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 35.45%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Further Reading

