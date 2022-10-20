Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 4,772 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Astor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

FLOT stock opened at $50.09 on Thursday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.27 and its 200 day moving average is $50.28.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.