Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 2,139 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $4,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,825,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,171,000 after acquiring an additional 20,247 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,343,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,660,000 after purchasing an additional 97,669 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,191,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,268,000 after purchasing an additional 182,214 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,093,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,935,000 after purchasing an additional 22,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 957,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,588,000 after purchasing an additional 89,571 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $135.51 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $128.24 and a twelve month high of $178.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.34.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

