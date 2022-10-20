Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 39.9% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 3.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In other news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IBM stock opened at $122.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.05. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $144.73.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $163.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.80.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

