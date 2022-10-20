Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 37,581 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,581 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 98,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 83,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $36.04 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.38 and its 200 day moving average is $38.45.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

