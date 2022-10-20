Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Trading 10.4% Higher

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP)’s stock price traded up 10.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.01 and last traded at $7.95. 48,025 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,687,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 8.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Rating ) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $28.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 178.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUPH. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1,519.6% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 7,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

