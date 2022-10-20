Augur Price Up 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (REP)

Augur (REP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 20th. In the last week, Augur has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. Augur has a market capitalization of $72.43 million and $2.21 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Augur token can currently be bought for about $6.58 or 0.00034174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003053 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000318 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,321.22 or 0.27611009 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000585 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010784 BTC.
Augur Profile
Augur’s genesis date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Augur
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Augur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Augur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.