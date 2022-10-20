Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Lowers Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of RWJ stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.34. 401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,583. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $95.76 and a 52-week high of $131.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.09 and a 200 day moving average of $109.77.

