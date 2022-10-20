ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:ASPY) Trading Up 0.2%

ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:ASPY – Get Rating) shares were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.87 and last traded at $26.86. Approximately 4,153 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 11,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.81.

ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.06.

Institutional Trading of ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPY. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF by 2,085.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $385,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.