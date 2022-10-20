ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Given New GBX 1,170 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,260 ($15.22) to GBX 1,170 ($14.14) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ASOMY. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 1,700 ($20.54) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on ASOS from GBX 920 ($11.12) to GBX 730 ($8.82) in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ASOS from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 780 ($9.42) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 800 ($9.67) in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASOS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,153.00.

Shares of ASOMY traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.19. 35,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,620. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.63. ASOS has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $39.56.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

