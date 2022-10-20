ASD (ASD) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.82 Million

ASD (ASD) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 20th. One ASD token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000559 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ASD has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. ASD has a total market cap of $70.45 million and $1.82 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,064.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007113 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002767 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005982 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00023185 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00057416 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00050407 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00022813 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005188 BTC.

About ASD

ASD is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @ascendex_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.10730855 USD and is down -1.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,846,527.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

