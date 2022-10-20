Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Takes $193,000 Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LHX. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $238.04. The company had a trading volume of 6,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,282. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.71 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.95. The stock has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.70.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.14%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.55.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,478 shares of company stock worth $6,568,058 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

