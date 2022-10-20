Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Purchases New Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $371,078,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,478,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,564,000 after purchasing an additional 823,367 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,579,271,000 after purchasing an additional 706,609 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 396,988.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 603,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,319,000 after purchasing an additional 603,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $207,038,000. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Deere & Company stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $372.47. 4,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,184. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $446.76. The firm has a market cap of $112.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $355.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $365.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Argus raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.58.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

