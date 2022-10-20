Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Makes New Investment in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 15.4% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 93,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,837,000 after acquiring an additional 12,504 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 44.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Global Payments by 3.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,018,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,433,000 after purchasing an additional 31,217 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Global Payments by 14.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 526,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,090,000 after purchasing an additional 68,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Global Payments by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.
Global Payments Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:GPN traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $114.75. 4,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,080,060. The stock has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 625.98, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.23 and a twelve month high of $163.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.53.
Global Payments Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 555.59%.
Global Payments announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
GPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $141.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $217.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.
Insider Activity at Global Payments
In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Global Payments
Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Payments (GPN)
- Tesla Stock Slides After Revenue Miss, Musk Maintains Optimism
- AT&T Jumps Higher Thursday After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Kinder Morgan Results Benefit From Geopolitical Tailwinds
- This Is Why Mullen Automotive Jumped 50% In One Day
- Can Molina Healthcare Sustain Its Market-Beating Rally?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.