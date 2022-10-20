Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Makes New $205,000 Investment in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 105.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $208.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,335. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $54.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $288.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $248.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.37.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

